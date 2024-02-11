F1 News Today: Wolff delivers definitive future update as F1 legend teases STUNNING comeback

Toto Wolff has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes bears no significance when it comes to his own future with the team.

F1 legend Vettel hints at sensational return

Sebastian Vettel continues to tease fans about an F1 return of sorts with the use of his very own social media hashtag.

Ricciardo reveals ambitious VCARB target for 2024

Daniel Ricciardo is targeting top-five finishes ahead of his full-time Formula 1 return with Visa Cash App RB in this year.

Hamilton escapes F1 media frenzy in EPIC style

Lewis Hamilton has cleverly managed to avoid a storm of Formula 1 media by fleeing to Brazil for a few days as the F1 break draws to a close.

F1 Academy to feature SWEEPING changes from 2024

Superlicence points are set to be given to the top five finishers in F1 Academy this season, in one of a few changes set to change the way that the series operates.

