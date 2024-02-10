Hamilton escapes F1 media frenzy in EPIC style

Lewis Hamilton has cleverly managed to avoid a storm of Formula 1 media by fleeing to Brazil for a few days as the F1 break draws to a close.

The Brit recently signed a deal with Ferrari that will see him race in red until the end of the 2026 season at least.

It’s a transfer that goes down as the biggest in the sport’s history and could completely change the landscape of Formula 1 over the coming years.

Lewis Hamilton moves to Ferrari in a bid to end the team's 16 year championship-less streak

Lewis Hamilton is without a grand prix victory in over two years

Hamilton wise to take advantage of break

It came at a time where nobody expected it, and shortly after dropping the bombshell, Hamilton wisely decided to travel to one of his favourite parts of the world as he prepares himself for the upcoming F1 season – his last with Mercedes.

The nature of the story means that it has received a lot of media attention and coverage, but Hamilton being asbent for most of it shows that he was prepared for a reaction of this magnitude.

When he arrives in Bahrain for pre-season testing on 21 February, he will be expecting to receive a barrage of questions about his future and his final year with Mercedes.

In a post which received over 1.8 million likes on Instagram, Hamilton can be seen soaking up the sun’s rays in Brazil.

