Hamilton's final Mercedes car number revealed

Mercedes have given fans a sneak peek at how Lewis Hamilton's last car with the team in Formula 1 will look.

The seven-time world champion's stunning move to Ferrari for the 2025 season was confirmed recently, leaving the grid in uproar.

It means that the 2024 campaign will be his last for the team who he joined in 2013 and has won an incredible six world championships with.

Mercedes will launch their car, expected to be called the W15, on Wednesday but one key bit of detail that supporters will be keen to check out will be how the drivers' personalised numbers will look on the car.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

Mixing it with Mercedes

The Silver Arrows outfit over the years have run styles replicating classic 1950s designs to different coloured basic fonts, but the last two seasons have seen the numbers revert to attractive and bold appearances more in line with MotoGP riders.

However, the team have switched things up for 2024 after releasing at the very least the font style that Hamilton and team-mate George Russell will be using. Although the picture represents silver borders with numbers being black, the actual font colours do not appear to have been confirmed by the team.

Of course, Mercedes will be paying more attention to how their cars will perform on track rather than how they look as priority as they hope to challenge Red Bull for both world championships having won just one race in the past two seasons, despite finishing as overall runners-up in 2023.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton net worth: Salary, endorsements and NFL ownership