Lewis Hamilton net worth: Salary, endorsements and NFL ownership

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has solidified his position as one of the wealthiest sports stars in the world.

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the finest drivers the sport has ever seen. With seven world championships - tied with the legendary Michael Schumacher -and a record-breaking 103 race victories under his belt, Hamilton has cemented himself as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

His incredible success, of course, translates into a staggering net worth, placing him among the highest-paid athletes in the world.

So, how much exactly does the F1 champion earn, and what kind of luxurious playground does his fortune afford him? Let's find out!

What is Lewis Hamilton's net worth in 2024?

Like most sporting icons, Hamilton's endorsement deals are shrouded in a veil of secrecy. While the exact figures remain locked in boardrooms, the sheer volume of his partnerships with high-profile brands suggests a net worth that comfortably surpasses $285 million.

How much is Hamilton's current Mercedes deal worth?

According to Forbes, Hamilton's contract clocks in at a cool $55 million, placing him second among F1's highest-paid drivers in 2023, just after rival Max Verstappen who earns $70 million.

However, it is worth mentioning that Verstappen's earnings include a $45 million base salary and $25 million performance-related bonuses, which means Hamilton has the highest base salary on the grid.

The seven-time world champion recently signed a new contract extension with the Silver Arrows that will keep him racing past his 40th birthday.

What sponsorship deals does Lewis Hamilton have?

Lewis Hamilton's lucrative endorsement deals – think IWC, Tommy Hilfiger, and a roster of other industry giants – are a testament to his off-track marketability.

These partnerships, estimated by Forbes to net him an additional $10 million annually, combined with his eyewatering Mercedes salary, have secured him the #21 spot on the Forbes list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023.

Let's take a spin through some of Hamilton's high-profile partnerships:

- IWC (watch manufacturer)

- Tommy Hilfiger

- Police

- Electronic Arts

- Monster Energy Drinks

- Bose

- Puma

- Mercedes-Benz

- Sony

Lewis Hamilton property portfolio

Hamilton's success on the track has translated into a luxurious life off it, and that includes an impressive portfolio of properties around the world.

Like many F1 drivers, he enjoys the sun-drenched, tax-free haven of Monaco, where his primary residence boasts panoramic views and a life of leisure.

But Monaco isn't the only place on Hamilton's property map. He also owns houses in Geneva, a $24 million mansion in West London, and a $40 million penthouse in Manhattan, which is part of a project partly owned by NFL legend Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Hamilton also owned a $43 million penthouse in New York in the Tribeca Building, which is home to several celebrities, including Justin Timberlake and Bella Hadid.

However, it is reported that the Brit sold the penthouse just four years after buying it for a whopping $49.5 million.

Lewis Hamilton's car collection

Hamilton has a passion for speed that extends far beyond the racetrack. His garage boasts a jaw-dropping collection of two-wheeled and four-wheeled beasts, many meticulously customised to his taste.

We are talking about a Pagani Zonda, a Ferrari LaFerrari, a McLaren P1, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and two Shelby Cobras.

However, Hamilton's recent focus on environmental sustainability has brought about a shift in his automotive choices. He has since said that he drives a battery-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, while requesting transportation from airports in all-electric vehicles where possible.

Lewis Hamilton's other investments

Lewis Hamilton is also a savvy investor with a diverse portfolio spanning sustainability, sport, and even food and beverages.

He aided in the development of the Mercedes-Benz Project One hypercar and has entered his team, the X44, into the Extreme E off-road series.

In 2022, Hamilton became a part-owner of the NFL team, the Denver Broncos. This foray into American football showcases his interest in expanding his sporting influence and supporting diversity in team ownership.

And, in line with his vegan lifestyle, he backed Neat Burger, a vegan burger chain, with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

He also invested in British drinks company Green Drink with model Cindy Crawford, as well as a vertical farming application called Bowery with American singer Justin Timberlake and a grocery delivery application called Zapp.

Finally, in 2023, Hamilton launched Almave, the world's first and only non-alcoholic spirit made from real blue agave.

