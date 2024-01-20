Mercedes F1 car launch 2024: When is it and how to watch live

Mercedes have announced the launch date for their 2024 challenger, with fans getting their first chance to see the Silver Arrows' new car next month.

Last season's W14 was the team's first winless car since 2011, leaving Lewis Hamilton and co hoping desperately that the W15 will prove more productive.

The championship fight fully belonged to Red Bull and Max Verstappen, and the Brackley-based team were left playing catch-up throughout the year.

However, optimism reigns around the Silver Arrows camp. Both Hamilton and Russell signed contract extensions, ensuring their presence in the Mercedes cockpit until 2025.

Toto Wolff, the team principal whose leadership has been instrumental in Mercedes' success in the past decade, also extended his contract until at least 2026, providing stability and experience at the helm.

The Austrian boss isn't shy about the team's ambitions. Eyeing the dominant Red Bull team, he declared after signing his contract:

"Always believe it’s possible. You cannot start the season with an attitude of ‘This is not going to be possible.’ We saw last year with McLaren, what a huge step they made with a single upgrade.

"We’ve signed a two year deal with Lewis, and we owe it to him, to George and to all the team to give it our full attention in 2024 and 2025. I think it’s possible."

Only time will tell if the Silver Arrows can bridge the gap and reclaim their championship glory.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 car launch 2024: Date, time and how to watch live

When is the Mercedes F1 car launch in 2024?

Now, with a settled line-up and renewed energy, all eyes turn to the W15. On February 14, the car will be unveiled in a digital event at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

While the official streaming links are yet to be announced, Mercedes typically broadcasts their car launches on their social media platforms and YouTube channel.

We will update this article with the stream link as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned!

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live