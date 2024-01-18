McLaren F1 car launch 2024: When, and how to watch live

Fresh off releasing their livery for the 2024 season, McLaren have announced the date for their fans' first look at this season's car.

2023 was a season of two halves for the historic team, whose constructors' championship drought is now over a quarter of a century long.

The start of their last campaign was a disaster, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri picking up just five top-10 finishes between them in the first eight races. However, an upgrade brought to Austria (for Norris) and Silverstone (for Piastri) leapfrogged them into podium contention, where they stayed for the rest of the year.

By season's end, McLaren sat comfortably in fourth place in the constructors' championship with 302 points. This late-season resurgence ignited a fire within the team, planting the seeds for a new era they labelled "Whatever It Takes."

The team is clearly hungry for more, with their sights set on the championship throne currently occupied by Red Bull. But the question is, are they the team which will challenge Red Bull in 2024? Only time will tell.

When is the McLaren F1 car launch in 2024?

McLaren MCL38 livery

McLaren became the first team to offer a glimpse into their 2024 challenger's identity with a January livery reveal. While the papaya and black colour scheme remains the team's signature, fans can expect subtle refinements and updates that hint at the evolution of the MCL38.

The car will be officially unveiled on February 14 at Silverstone, before the team jet off to Bahrain for pre-season testing on February 21.

So don't miss the car launch, which will be streamed live on McLaren's social media platforms! We'll update this page with the link as soon as it's available.

