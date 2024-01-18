McLaren reveal STUNNING livery for 2024 season

McLaren have officially entered their 'Whatever It Takes' era, unveiling their new slogan and livery ahead of a crucial 2024 season.

The team are so committed to the reset that they completely wiped their Instagram account of its old posts to mark a symbolic change.

The historic team are now without a constructors' title for more than a quarter of a century, but look like one of the teams of the future with a quick car and starlets Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind the wheel.

The base colours - black and papaya - are the same in the new livery as in 2023, but the design has been freshened up.

Focusing on the disappointing start to the 2023 season, a montage depicted the team's refusal to give up as they clawed their way up the grid to eventually record a P4 finish in the constructors' championship.

McLaren have unveiled their new livery for the 2024 season (above) (Picture from McLaren)

McLaren's new livery for 2024 looks similar to the 2023 design (above)

McLaren F1's new era

And now it appears that the team are eager to mark 2024 as the start of a new chapter, as they prepare to take the fight to the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.

Despite looking forward to a new era, the 2024 livery remains very similar to the' design carried over from the previous season, maintaining its papaya and black colours.

There was plenty to celebrate at McLaren despite a difficult start to the year

Oscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) regularly proved to be the closest challengers to Max Verstappen (M)

Why does McLaren use papaya?

While McLaren have been famous for racing in red and white with Ayrton Senna behind the wheel and later on adopting a more chrome based livery after signing Lewis Hamilton, the team's traditional colours started out as papaya under founder and former F1 driver Bruce McLaren.

Team boss Zak Brown said: “We’re delighted to launch our 2024 Formula 1 livery ahead of the new season. The design looks awesome, and I can’t wait to go racing and see it come to life on track next month.

“We didn’t start 2023 as we wanted but Andrea and the team did a great job following the organisational restructure coming into action, and the hard work continues as we carry that excellent momentum into the 2024 campaign.

“I’m confident the exciting pairing of Lando and Oscar will continue to create more mega memories together after such an impressive second half of last year which saw the team finish fourth in the championship with 302 points. These are all steps forward from the year before as we continue our mission to push and compete at the front of the grid.

“We’re looking forward to achieving our ambitions and with our valuable partners and fantastic fans on board, they will play an integral part in the journey this season. We’re grateful for their continued support and know they also share our passion for success.”

Meanwhile, team principal Andrea Stella added: “After a busy and productive off season, we head into 2024 with our sights set on continuing our journey towards the front of the grid. Last year allowed the team to set a strong foundation for the future through continued hard work, commitment, effort and talent.

“With our new infrastructure upgrades and people in place, we must continue to elevate our standards and incorporate high performance in everything we do.

“The 2024 livery looks great and I’m looking forward to seeing our exciting driver line-up of Lando and Oscar take the MCL38 to track next month.

“The support of our commercial partners and incredible fans will play an important part as we continue to remain united together as a team throughout the upcoming season. We still have a lot of work to do before we hit the track for the first race in Bahrain, but we're all focused on delivering against our objectives and starting the season on the right footing."

We're proud to present our new livery!



