Vasseur aims launch jibe at Ferrari F1 rivals

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 14 February 2023 10:41

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has fired a subtly jibe at his rivals after the launch of the new SF-23.

The Scuderia produced a classic launch to usher in the 2023 challenger it hopes will provide a first world championship since the constructors' title of 2008.

A grandstand was erected in front of a stage at the side of Ferrari's Fiorano test track, full of passionate Tifosi.

The atmosphere was electric as drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were introduced, before the former eventually got into the car to perform a live first run.

This contradicted many of the previous launches this year, with most teams opting for online launches that revealed new liveries and not new cars.

Great way to start the season

Referring to the live aspect of the Ferrari launch, Vasseur - who took over from Mattia Binotto in January - said: "This is a good feeling.

"I had a look at the launches of the other teams, they were a bit virtual.

"I am more than proud to do something like this with the Tifosi around teh track, with guests.

"It is a really big event and a great way to start the season."

