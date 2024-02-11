Marko issues fresh take on Red Bull F1 seat race

In the high-pressure environment at Red Bull, Sergio 'Checo' Perez finds himself in a precarious situation, with doubts about his future with the team lingering.

Both Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have expressed concerns, with Marko consistently urging Perez to elevate his performance to avoid potential dismissal, while Horner, the team principal, emphasises the team's commitment to standing by him.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Perez's position, Marko and Horner have both previously hinted at the possibility of extending his tenure beyond the upcoming 2024 season.

Marko, known for his straightforward critiques, had previously mentioned contenders like Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson for Perez's seat after 2025.

Helmut Marko believes Sergio Perez can continue at Red Bull beyond 2024

Sergio Perez has struggled to match the performances of Max Verstappen

Perez needs 'good season'

Surprisingly, though, the veteran advisor has now made a statement suggesting openness to renewing the contract with the Mexican driver.

"If Checo has a good season, it is quite possible that the lineup in 2025 will also consist of Verstappen and Perez," Marko told sport.de.

The definition of a successful season for Perez with Red Bull is still uncertain, but it is anticipated to involve frequent high-grid qualifications and a pattern of securing consistent runner-up positions behind Max Verstappen, occasionally facing sporadic challenges.

