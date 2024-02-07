Ricciardo race suit leak suggests HUGE Red Bull change

A photo circling on social media apparently shows the new race suits that both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will wear during the 2024 season.

Red Bull's sister team - now known as Visa Cash App RB - are heading into a new era in the outfit's history with a complete rebranding, and an ambition to stand on their own two feet as a serious competitor in Formula 1.

While there has been much debate about the Faenza-based team's rebrand, their colour scheme is yet to be fully revealed, and we will find out what their livery for the upcoming 2024 season will look like at their car unveiling on February 8.

However, just a day before that reveal date, a photo showing Ricciardo wearing the supposed new race suit has done the rounds across social media.

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will take the Faenza-based team into a new era

Daniel Ricciardo has been linked with a return to Red Bull

New RB design leaked

The race suit in question looks to be white, in a similar style to Ricciardo and Tsunoda's most recent AlphaTauri gear, but clearly features a lot more commercial sponsors compared to 2023, including Hugo Boss.

This influx of sponsors and a rebrand commercially brings them closer to the Red Bull name, and suggests a different direction is being taken with the team by the wider Red Bull brand having previously lacked in this area.

It's evidence of an apparent move to strengthen the outfit's competitiveness within the 2024 F1 regulations, allowing for better financial backing and, they will hope, an improvement on last season's eighth-placed finish in the constructors' standings.

