Key Red Bull figure 'could become interim boss if Horner leaves'

Red Bull could promote from within if they are forced to hire an interim team principal in the event that Christian Horner leaves the team.

Horner has led the team for nearly 20 years, overseeing two of the most dominant periods in the sport’s history and enjoying more success than other team principals could ever dream of.

He is currently under investigation over accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, with a Red Bull hearing set for Friday.

Jonathan Wheatley joined the Red Bull team from Renault in 2006

Christian Horner has been Red Bull's team principal for 19 years

Backup plan in place

According to German outlet Motorsport-Magazin.com, Jonathan Wheatley – Red Bull’s team manager, would be willing to step up and fill the role.

They also reported that Dr Helmut Marko ‘has no ambition at all’ to take over the reins, with the Austrian currently employed by parent company Red Bull and not the racing team anyways.

The team are set to launch their 2024 challenger, the RB20, next week from their factory in Milton Keynes.

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be on hand to kickstart their charge towards another title, which would help to strengthen the dynasty which shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

