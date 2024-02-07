VOTE: Was Hamilton right to make Ferrari F1 switch?

As the dust settles on the biggest news to come out of this Formula 1 winter break, fans are slowly starting to process what happened last week.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is going to team up with the most successful team on the grid, joining Ferrari in 2025.

It means an end to his partnership with Mercedes, a partnership that has lasted since the Brit's childhood, and has helped him to become one of the most successful drivers in F1 history.

Lewis Hamilton is to join Ferrari in 2025

Was Hamilton's Ferrari decision the right one?

With the Brit desperate to overtake Michael Schumacher's tally of seven world titles, it was crucial for him to back the right horse going into the closing stages of his career, particularly with new regulations coming into the sport in 2026.

While Mercedes have struggled in the last two seasons, leaving Hamilton without a race win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the team did finish above Ferrari in 2023.

So, is Hamilton making the right decision in his pursuit of an eighth drivers' title