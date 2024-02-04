F1 News Today: Hamilton FINALLY breaks silence as DEFIANT response issued to failed Andretti entry

Lewis Hamilton has finally broken his silence over his decision to make a shock move to Ferrari for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Andretti hits back at F1 rejection with DEFIANT response

Andretti Cadillac have responded defiantly to news that their bid to enter F1 for the 2025 and 2026 season has been rejected.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner delivers MASSIVE Red Bull update on F1 future

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that the team is building a new, state-of-the-art wind tunnel facility at their campus in Milton Keynes.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 world champion tips 'GREAT' Hamilton replacement

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has backed Fernando Alonso to take Lewis Hamilton's now vacant seat at Mercedes from the start of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Silliest claim of F1 silly season? 'Albon has THREE-YEAR Red Bull offer'

Formula 1 journalist Peter Windsor has suggested that Williams star Alex Albon has been offered a three-year contract with world champions Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE