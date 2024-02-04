Kravitz excited about F1 'EXPLOSION'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has said that he is excited about the ‘exploding’ driver market following Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari.

2024 will mark the first season in F1 history where the driver lineups are exactly the same as the year before; something which has been labelled as ‘dull and boring’ by other pundits.

But Hamilton’s sensational move to Maranello from Mercedes for the 2025 season has sent the world of F1 into chaos, with large amounts of speculation as to who will replace him at the silver arrows.

14 drivers on the grid are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, setting up a potentially crazy winter for transfers, which Kravitz thanks Hamilton and Ferrari for as it has 'exploded' the 'static' driver market

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals WHY he decided to leave Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has stunned the F1 world

Speculation has begun as to who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Kravitz: Hamilton move 'exploded' driver market

Speaking on Sky Sports about Hamilton and his move to the Italian team, when asked whether he made the decision with his head or his heart, Kravitz responded: “Probably both.

“We should say thank you Ferrari and thank you Lewis Hamilton for exploding the drivers’ market that had looked very static for this year.

"Is it heart or head?" 🤔



Does Lewis Hamilton have a better chance of winning an eight world championship at Ferrari? 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Phiyt7wWNg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 1, 2024

“I think Lewis Hamilton, he had to ask himself one question and that was ‘can I win another championship at Mercedes?’ And if the answer to that was yes, then he’s got this year to do it.

“But if the answer to that is no and he thinks that Red Bull are going to win the championship this year and probably 2025 and, who knows about 2026, then he thinks ‘well, my career is going to end maybe in the next four or five years, I’d like to drive for Ferrari one day.’

“And then in that regard, it makes sense.”

READ MORE: Brundle admits F1 FEARS as legendary pundit reacts to Hamilton switch