Former F1 boss reveals WHY Verstappen may never become true great

Former Mercedes, Brawn and Honda chief Nick Fry believes that Max Verstappen may never become a ‘true great’ of Formula 1.

There is no doubt that the Dutchman has made his mark on the sport, with his current run of dominance with Red Bull going down as one of the most impressive spells in F1 history.

Verstappen has won three consecutive world championships and currently sits on 54 race victories, the third most of all time having recently surpassed the records of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.

While his achievements see him level on title wins with legendary names such as Niki Lauda and Ayrton Senna, it pales in comparison to what Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have accomplished.

Verstappen snubbed in F1 GOAT debate

On top of their seven world championships each and supreme amounts of race wins – Schumacher with 91 and Hamilton with 103 – their legacy goes beyond their time on the track, with their personalities and what they have done for the appeal of the sport being well revered.

Speaking with OLBG, former Mercedes CEO Fry explained that while Verstappen has the talent to become an all-time great, he may never be on the same level as the likes of Hamilton and Schumacher.

“Max Verstappen can very well finish as the most successful driver ever, but I'm not sure if he'll be the most heroic and the one who they'll make movies about,” he said.

“All of the truly great drivers have done something as well as winning races, great achievement though that is.“

