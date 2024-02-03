Norris fires back at 'not smart' claims over F1 deal

Lando Norris has fired back at accusations that he was too scared to be Max Verstappen’s team-mate after deciding to sign a new contract with McLaren.

The Brit recently penned a deal to keep him with the Woking based outfit until at least 2026 but drew criticism from fans after he said that it wouldn’t be smart to move to Red Bull now.

Partnering Oscar Piastri for the next three seasons, Norris will have plenty on his plate to contend with as he chases not just a first Formula 1 victory, but championship too.

Red Bull have been long time admirers of the 24-year-old, but it now appears that there is no possibility of a linkup between the two in the near future.

READ MORE: 'What kind of mindset is this?' - Norris slammed for being afraid of Verstappen

Lando Norris was hot property on the F1 driver market until McLaren secured his services

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri fight at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023

Lando Norris believes it would be unwise to go up against Max Verstappen in a Red Bull

Norris: It’s not a smart move

Speaking to Sky Sports, Norris attempted to justify his thinking before he made a decision on his long-term future in the sport.

“I don’t think it’s a question of: are you scared or not scared? I don’t think I’d ever be scared of going up against anyone,” said Norris.

“But even if you enter a team, are you in a position to challenge someone straight away? And are you comfortable to do that?

“And I think it’s a ‘no’ – for any driver. It takes time to adapt and takes time to get into place. If you want to go against the best driver in the world, it’s not the best thing to do. It’s not a smart move to do.

Both Verstappen and Norris will fight on track this year as McLaren continues to ramp up its resurgence up the Formula 1 field in recent years.

While it’s optimistic to think that a title battle may be possible, the odd race victory could easily be contested for by the two young stars.

READ MORE: F1 star told to REJECT Red Bull offer as rumours swirl