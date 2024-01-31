Mercedes F1 exit given STRONG Wolff response as huge team START on-track testing - GP Fans Recap

Toto Wolff produced a rather expletive response when given comment regarding a Mercedes departure.

Ferrari hand F1 debut to talented young star

Ferrari have handed the young star his first taste of F1 machinery during their three-day test in Barcelona.

Andretti poach Mercedes and Ferrari employees

Andretti have reportedly initiated the development of their Formula 1 car and made significant hires from top-tier teams, signalling their intent to join the F1 grid in the near future.

Verstappen named among 'greatest living athletes' on popular podcast

Max Verstappen has been considered as a contender for the title of 'greatest living athlete' on a prominent sports podcast.

F1 star hampered by one negative trait claims pundit

Former F1 team manager and seasoned journalist Peter Windsor has recently shared his admiration for the drive - but feels there are weaknesses he ought to address.

