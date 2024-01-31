Mercedes F1 exit given STRONG Wolff response as huge team START on-track testing - GP Fans Recap
Toto Wolff produced a rather expletive response when given comment regarding a Mercedes departure.
Ferrari hand F1 debut to talented young star
Ferrari have handed the young star his first taste of F1 machinery during their three-day test in Barcelona.
Andretti poach Mercedes and Ferrari employees
Andretti have reportedly initiated the development of their Formula 1 car and made significant hires from top-tier teams, signalling their intent to join the F1 grid in the near future.
Verstappen named among 'greatest living athletes' on popular podcast
Max Verstappen has been considered as a contender for the title of 'greatest living athlete' on a prominent sports podcast.
F1 star hampered by one negative trait claims pundit
Former F1 team manager and seasoned journalist Peter Windsor has recently shared his admiration for the drive - but feels there are weaknesses he ought to address.
