F1 star hampered by one negative trait claims pundit

Former F1 team manager and seasoned journalist Peter Windsor has recently shared his admiration for Haas driver Kevin Magnussen - but feels there are weaknesses he ought to address.

Reflecting on Magnussen's challenging 2023 season, which contributed to Haas finishing at the bottom of the constructors' championship and the departure of team principal Guenther Steiner, Windsor expressed his support for the experienced Dane.

Despite the hurdles faced since his debut season in 2014, Magnussen's potential was evident, highlighted by an exciting podium finish with McLaren at the Australian Grand Prix.

Windsor believes that the recent change in management at Haas could be a positive turn for Magnussen, while acknowledging that there are areas for improvement as the driver gears up for the upcoming 2024 season.

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will be seeking big improvements in 2024

Peter Windsor believes a change in team principal will help Kevin Magnussen

Windsor: Magnussen should brush up

“I see K-Mag as a pretty short corner driver, lots of feel and touch, a bit undisciplined at the moment," Windsor said on his YouTube channel.

"Sounds very condescending but I think he should do a couple of days with Rob Wilson just to brush up. But I think he’s definitely on that side of the fence.

"Nico [Hulkenberg] stays on the slightly longer corner side of the fence.

“But K-Mag at his best is very, very good from watching him over the years and I hope that the new Haas regime will bring the best out of him again, I can see that.”

