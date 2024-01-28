F1 News Today: Hamilton makes surprise 'sabbatical' claim as Verstappen takes swipe at English fans
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he may take a sabbatical from F1 before he claims his eighth world title.
F1 champion Verstappen defends Beckham as he takes swipe at English football fans
Max Verstappen has praised the mental strength of former football star David Beckham, after revealing he has watched the Englishman's Netflix documentary.
Ricciardo in ‘pretty pathetic’ admission over key F1 moment
Ricciardo’s F1 career looked to be under threat when he departed McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, leaving him low on confidence and out of love with the sport.
Red Bull team hint MAJOR livery change
Red Bull's sister team VCARB have teased a potential dramatic new livery following their rebranding from AlphaTauri.
Double Leclerc BOOST revealed in new Ferrari deal
The former grand prix winner has admitted that he is scared by the thought of retiring from racing.
