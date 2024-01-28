Huge Hamilton title win CONTROVERSY revealed as F1 star admits rival contract talks - GPFans Recap

Timo Glock has shared how he became embroiled in controversy after Lewis Hamilton snatched his first ever F1 world title in 2008.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris reveals contract discussions with F1 rivals before McLaren signing

Lando Norris has said that he did have 'little discussions' with some of McLaren's Formula 1 rivals, before deciding to sign a new contract with the Woking-based team.

➡️ READ MORE

Under fire F1 track reveals key CHANGES to 2024 event

Organisers have warned that changes will be afoot in the 2024 edition of the famous race, after chaotic scenes at the recent staging.

➡️ READ MORE

Former Mercedes F1 chief delivers Verstappen ‘s*** box’ message

Former Mercedes CEO Nick Fry has declared Max Verstappen as the standout driver in F1, asserting that Verstappen could outshine his rivals even in less competitive cars.

➡️ READ MORE

Button delivers EPIC F1 reaction and asks question everyone wants answered

Jenson Button has delivered a brilliant reaction to the rebranding of Red Bull’s junior team for 2024.

➡️ READ MORE