Verstappen in BOLD Hamilton salary claim as McLaren star seals major deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has given a rather coy response when asked about his salary compared to that of Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

Norris commits F1 future to McLaren with long-term deal

Lando Norris has committed his long-term F1 future to McLaren, with his new deal extending beyond the regulations revamp in 2026.

Perez in Red Bull F1 'break' tease

A supposed new cap for Red Bull's Sergio Perez has been leaked on X, with the Mexican now sponsored by KitKat, perhaps suggesting he may need to 'have a break'.

Another F1 cornerstone race UNDER THREAT by street circuit bid

The future of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka track could be under threat, after the confirmation of rival city Osaka's ambition to one day host a Formula 1 race.

F1 champion accuses sport of heading in 'direction of Formula E'

Former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has issued a warning about the sport's trajectory, expressing concerns that it is moving towards a Formula E-like direction following the addition of another city-based track to the calendar.

