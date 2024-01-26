F1 pundit reveals key reason behind Ferrari's 'less rigid' Leclerc deal

Formula 1 pundit Lawrence Barretto has said that Charles Leclerc's new contract with Ferrari features a 'flexibility' in it which will allow both parties to see if they are the right fit for each other beyond 2026.

The 26-year-old finally put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this week, but no official length of contract was provided by either Ferrari or Leclerc.

What is known is that his initial deal ran until the end of 2024 and the five-time race winner has revealed that 'several seasons' have been added on to that, suggesting he will be there when new regulations come sweeping into Formula 1 in 2026.

Beyond that, however, is a bit of an unknown, with Ferrari needing to prove their ability to challenge for world championships in the short-term, and that they are focused on delivering when the sport's regulations change.

Simultaneously, it will allow for Ferrari to judge Leclerc more fairly based on whether they can produce a better car, with the Monegasque's immense talent clear to see, but a poor qualifying-to-race record holding him back from the likes of Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc has recently signed a new contract with the Ferrari team

Charles Leclerc is hoping to challenge Max Verstappen for future world championships

Charles Leclerc has 23 career pole positions but only five race victories

Details of Leclerc's new Ferrari contract

This is a thought reiterated by Barretto, who believes that the flexible contract works best for both sides in the event of a failed future.

“A less rigid deal this time around makes sense for both sides," he told F1.com.

"The new arrangement will take Leclerc through the final year of the current regulations set in 2025 and into the following campaign with new power units – which must run 100% sustainable fuel – and revised aerodynamic rules.

“That’ll give Ferrari a chance to prove they can deliver Leclerc machinery with which he can fight for the world title when they debut their 2026 car – and it’ll give Leclerc time to assess whether that machinery is good enough or at the very least has the potential to be competitive in the next rules cycle.”

