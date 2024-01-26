F1 News Today: Team boss weighs in on Hamilton GOAT debate as Red Bull sponsors SYMPATHISE with fans

Williams team principal James Vowles has said that Lewis Hamilton is 'the most naturally talented driver' he's ever worked with, putting him ahead of even the great Michael Schumacher.

Visa chiefs react to F1 deal with Red Bull

Visa senior vice president Andrea Fairchild has sympathised with fan concerns about the new name of Formula 1's Faenza-based team, admitting 'it is a mouthful'.

F1 team boss reveals key 'point of strength’ for title challengers

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said that his two superbly talented young drivers 'compliment' each other's driving characteristics throughout race weekends.

Honda reveals PRIORITIES ahead of F1 2026 entry

Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has said that there are 'no plans at this time' for Honda to contest the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race, with all of their focus going into Formula 1.

Red Bull planning Super Bowl event for massive launch

Red Bull are set to unveil their B-team's car for the upcoming season at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month.

Ricciardo painting and Hamilton race suit among F1 items on sale at mega-money auction

A 3D acrylic painting of Formula 1 race winner Daniel Ricciardo titled 'Thunderstruck', is one of a number of collectors' items on sale at an auction set up by sporting memorabilia experts Goldin.

