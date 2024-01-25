Red Bull planning Super Bowl event for massive launch

Red Bull are set to unveil their B-team's car for the upcoming season at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month.

The Sports Business Journal report that the team formerly known as AlphaTauri - now running under the moniker Visa Cash App RB - will launch their car in Vegas on the Thursday before the NFL championship game, using it as a launching point for their new sponsors.

The team name has proved largely unpopular with fans off the bat, although it remains to be seen which bits of it will be chopped off in common parlance. AlphaTauri, for example, were officially 'Scuderia AlphaTauri' but the first word was usually removed for expedience.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will be hoping that the VCARB car will be faster than last season's offering, which picked up just 25 points all year to finish eighth in the constructors' championship.

AlphaTauri took a bold look to Las Vegas in November

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will be aware of reserve driver Liam Lawson's presence in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo is a noted fan of the NFL

Visa Cash App RB set for Vegas reveal

This year's Super Bowl teams will be decided this weekend, with the Kansas City Chiefs travelling to Baltimore to play the Ravens before the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game.

The build-up to the game is traditionally one of the largest media events on the sporting calendar, with hundreds of personalities showing up throughout the week to 'Radio Row' to give interviews and promote products.

Expect Christian Horner and, likely, Ricciardo to make an appearance at the very least as they look to drum up excitement for the new era of the Red Bull supported team.

“It’s fantastic to reveal the new identity and to welcome new partners as we embark on the next phase of the team’s Formula 1 story,” said Peter Bayer, chief executive officer of the team.

“Faenza is entering a new era of racing, staying true to our roots as a hothouse for talent but now with an even greater focus on competing for the biggest prizes in F1."

