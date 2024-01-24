F1 legend Lewis Hamilton praised for ‘AMAZING’ off-track talent

American rapper Will.i.am has said that Lewis Hamilton is an 'amazing singer', claiming that it's 'really annoying' that the Brit is good at so many different things.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion in Formula 1, and leads the way when it comes to the number of race victories and pole positions in the sport's history.

The 39-year-old is still going strong with his Mercedes team, and is looking to get back to winning ways in 2024 having suffered two seasons driving an underperforming car.

Hamilton has not won an F1 race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but his friend Will.i.am recently backed the Brit to claim a record-breaking eighth world title before his career comes to an end.

Hamilton's karaoke class

The Black Eyed Peas star has now suggested another one of Hamilton's talents, which could hint at a career for the 39-year-old once he has retired.

Hamilton is well-known to enjoy a variety of other activities outside of F1, and has spent his winter break trying out other high-octane sports such as skydiving and surfing.

"I met Lewis in November, 2007," Will.i.am told F1 Briefings.

"We were doing the MTV music awards and me and Nicole Scherzinger were in the VIP section, and a dear friend of mine did the after party. And he comes up to me and he's like, 'Hey, there's this F1 driver that wants to meet you and Nicole'. The guy that introduced me to Lewis is a guy by the name of Toby.

"And so at that point in time, I introduced Lewis to Nicole. And through Nicole, I became friends with Lewis. And when I met him, I'm like, 'Wait, there's black F1 racers?' And they're like, 'Yo, this guy is an amazing driver. He's going to win it. He's going to change the game.'

"It's 2007 and, boy did he. It's kind of not fair that he's that good and he sings amazingly. Seriously, I've been in the studio with Lewis, he's an amazing singer. Like, amazing. How can someone be so talented?

"That's really annoying and he's the kind of cat, if he comes on stage with you, he's probably going to out-vocal you. If you introduce him to your girlfriend, she's going to think he's hot. If you're in a car, he's going to out race you. You feel what I'm saying? Not fair, bro. Like, come on, suck at something."

