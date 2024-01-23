Verstappen in stunning Mercedes win as Norris to Red Bull transfer fee revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen is of course favourite to win the 2024 Formula 1 title, but that's not stopping the triple world champion from still causing a shock after a surprise Mercedes revelation.

Lando Norris to Red Bull F1 transfer fee revealed by McLaren boss

McLaren boss Zak Brown has opened up about the prospect of Lando Norris departing to Red Bull.

Andretti F1 engine race heats up as potential supplier provides update

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has said that his team will be 'happy to resume the discussions' with Andretti about being their engine supplier, should the team's place in Formula 1 be confirmed.

F1 team boss reveals how McLaren star inspired rival youth programme

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer has said that he has taken inspiration from Oscar Piastri’s rise to F1 as he looks to give three young Red Bull talents more time on the track.

Former F1 driver 'scared' of major career milestone

The former grand prix winner has admitted that he is scared by the thought of retiring from racing.

