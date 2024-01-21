F1 News Today: Verstappen ‘saved F1’ as Mercedes make astonishing rival driver claim

AlphaTauri team manager Graham Watson has said that Max Verstappen is 'the best thing that has happened to Formula 1', comparing the Dutchman's popularity with that of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Mercedes make astonishing ownership claim over rival F1 driver

Gwen Lagrue, the man who runs Mercedes' young driver academy, has suggested that the team still 'manage' the career of Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.

Hamilton and Alonso snubbed as ex-team owner names 'only one' Verstappen rival

Eddie Jordan has expressed his doubts about the capability of F1 veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to challenge Max Verstappen in the coming years, largely because of their age.

‘Hamilton is a brand, Verstappen an F1 driver’ blasts paddock veteran

A legend of the Formula 1 paddock has characterised Lewis Hamilton as more of a "brand" than a passionate racing enthusiast.

Leading F1 boss SLAMS rivals for damaging ‘sport fairness’

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that he believes team co-ownerships in Formula 1, like the relationship between Red Bull and AlphaTauri, are a 'serious issue for the fairness of the sport'.

F1 team planning Silverstone debut for 2024 car

New Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed that his team's car will go through two track tests in February before official testing starts in Bahrain later in the same month.

