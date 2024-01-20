Leading F1 boss SLAMS rivals for damaging ‘sport fairness’

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that he believes team co-ownerships in Formula 1, like the relationship between Red Bull and AlphaTauri, are a 'serious issue for the fairness of the sport'.

Current world champions Red Bull have been competing in F1 since 2005, with a year later marking the debut season of their sister team (then known as Toro Rosso).

Both teams are owned by the wider Red Bull GmbH brand, despite being separate entities on the track, meaning the pair share ideas when it comes to issues such as young driver development.

However, Brown has been one of a number of voices recently criticising the close relationship between the two teams - and of that between Haas and Ferrari - by suggesting that more data may be being shared than is allowed.

Red Bull dominated the rest of the F1 field in 2023, winning 21 of the 22 races, while AlphaTauri, who are in the process of changing their name, struggled at the back of the field until the last few races, where they looked to be very strong.

AlphaTauri and Red Bull share a close relationship, despite being separate entities on the track

Red Bull's first victory in the sport came courtesy of the Toro Rosso team back in 2008

Zak Brown has voiced his concerns about Red Bull and AlphaTauri's alliance

Brown's concerns for F1 competition

Now, Brown has reiterated the need for relationships such as Red Bull and AlphaTauri's to be investigated to ensure a level playing field within F1.

“The thing I would like to see us as a sport focus is where we sit on the regulation side [with] the A/B team co-ownership,” said Brown, speaking at the launch of his team's 2024 livery.

“I believe it’s a serious issue for the fairness of the sport, for the fans. That’s why it’s pretty much not allowed in any other form of major sport.

“I’d like to see us, as an industry, focus on that before it gets to a level of being where Formula 1 once was, which is very out of balance because people are playing by the rules, but a different set of rules.”

