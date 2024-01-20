F1 on verge of MAJOR announcement as team principal labels Haas 'embarrassing' - GPFans F1 Recap

Confirmation of Formula 1's return to Madrid is expected to be announced next week, according to multiple sources.

F1 team principal sticks boot into Steiner following Haas departure

New Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has said that the team's lack of race pace in 2023 was 'embarrassing', despite having strong one-lap pace throughout the season.

F1 team boss makes BOLD prediction about rising star driver

Williams team principal James Vowles has suggested that driver Alex Albon has still got more to give the team in the future, stating that the Thai star 'hasn't stopped growing yet'.

F1 presenter blasts Verstappen haters as ‘ridiculous’

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham has labelled the hatred for Max Verstappen as 'ridiculous' after she insisted that those dominating the sport should be celebrated for their greatness.

Ford boss lifts lid on F1 meeting with Adrian Newey

Ford CEO Jim Farley has rather bullishly claimed that Red Bull will still be at the 'very top of the podium' in 2026 due to their 'top notch' powertrain team.

