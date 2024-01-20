F1 team boss makes BOLD prediction about rising star driver

Williams team principal James Vowles has suggested that driver Alex Albon has still got more to give the team in the future, stating that the Thai star 'hasn't stopped growing yet'.

Albon produced some phenomenal performances in 2023 to claim 27 points throughout the season, and almost single-handedly drag the Grove-based team into seventh in the constructors' championship.

It was Williams' best performance in terms of rank since the 2017 season, when Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll drove a much more competitive race car than the one in which Albon produced his stellar drives.

While team-mate Logan Sargeant could only score one point in his debut season in Formula 1, there is real optimism that the team are heading in the right direction, and they will be hoping to push towards the top five in 2024.

James Vowles has been Williams' team principal since the start of 2023

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant have formed a good partnership at Williams

The appointment of Pat Fry is likely to help push Williams onto the next level

Williams' ambitious 2024 target

Vowles already admitted relatively early on in 2023 that Williams were fully focused on their car for the upcoming season, hoping to make another step forwards in relation to the competition.

Now, the former Mercedes man has praised Albon for his natural ability, and claimed that there is still more to come from the 27-year-old.

“I've known Alex for around eight years and I couldn't wait to come here and rekindle that relationship that we had before," he told Autosport.

“He's really quick, he has the right mindset – and that's really important, not just for him but for any driver to get the most out of themselves.

“What I like about him is he hasn't stopped growing yet,” added Vowles.

“He hasn't stopped maturing yet, but also what I like about him is there's no politics.

“He just wants to get in the car and drive quickly, and I think that's why it works really well.”

