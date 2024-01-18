Alonso calls for 'total dedication' as new F1 team boast over major achievement

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 18 January 2024 15:57

Aston Martin have unveiled a new mantra for the 2024 season called 'Hyper-focus' as Fernando Alonso called on the F1 team to be totally dedicated to the cause.

After McLaren revealed the launch of their new era 'Whatever it Takes', their F1 rivals, Aston Martin, have now followed a similar lead.

After the team roared into life at the beginning of the 2023 season, with six podiums in the first eight races, it is clear to see that Aston are not here to make up the numbers, something they have not been shy to admit.

"In three years, we have achieved what would take most organisations decades," a team statement read.

Fernando Alonso celebrated eight podiums with Aston Martin during the 2023 season

Lance Stroll meanwhile finished P10 in the drivers' standings

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack will be hoping his team can improve on their P5 finish in the constructors' championship

"From newcomers to pioneers, we've evolved," it continued. "Channelling a new energy that charged us to our most successful season to date in 2023: 280 points, eight podiums, the forging of new partnerships, the fastest growing fanbase in Formula 1 and myriad initiatives to drive positive societal impact. And we're not stopping there."

Alonso: We need total dedication

And it appears the team have a united front in their quest to battle further up the grid next year, with Alonso, team-mate Lance Stroll and team principal Mike Krack all sharing the same vision.

"Hyper-focus means total dedication to what you do, to be united, to send a message that we are here to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week – everyone giving 100 per cent," Alonso said.

"A single-minded approach to our winning ambitions," Stroll added. "Blocking out the noise and only concentrating on what matters. That's what hyper-focus is."

Team principal Mike Krack meanwhile said: "Hyper-focus is our very clear vision and ambition: to build a winning race team."

Fans will see just how focused Aston Martin have been in the design of their 2024 challenger on February 12, where the world will see the new AMR24 for the first time.

