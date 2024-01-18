F1 team owner takes huge swipe at own team over dismal performance

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 18 January 2024 10:57

Haas F1 team owner, Gene Haas, has slammed his own outfit's performance in the 2023 season as he stated 'there is no reason' for their 10th place finish in the constructors' championship.

Amassing just 12 points across the entirety of last year, Haas limped home to finish bottom of the team standings.

Nico Hulkenberg would pick up 9 of those points, with Kevin Magnussen rounding off the season with just three to his name.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live

Despite some impressive qualifying performances over a single lap, especially from Hulkenberg – who managed to get into Q3 on numerous occasions – they fell short when it came to managing tyre degradation and maintaining race pace across the entirety of a grand prix.

Nico Hulkenberg (L) and Kevin Magnussen (R) amassed just 12 points between them across the 2023 season

Haas finished P10 in the constructors' championship last year, below Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri and Williams

Yet Haas simply cannot understand why the team failed to pick up more points given what the American 71-year-old sees as a more than capable team set-up

Haas: No reason for P10 finish

“We need to do better,” he told F1.com. “It’s easier to keep sponsors and attract sponsors if we’re a mid-pack team and not a dead last team. That’s my perspective on it.

"At the same time, if we can run a little faster, we’ll get more FOM [Formula One Management] money, which will make life a bit easier.

Haas F1 team owner, Gene Haas

“It’s really all about winning. We have a great team, we have great engines, we have really great drivers.

"There’s no reason why we are 10th. I can’t understand how we can be with all the equipment and people we have.”

READ MORE: F1 team owner addresses rumour of major sale