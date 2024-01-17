F1 team confirm new drivers with exciting announcement

Dan Ripley

Williams have confirmed the signing of two rising talents to their ranks ahead of the 2024 season after landing drivers Alessandro Giusti and Sara Matsui.

The Grove outfit enjoyed encouraging Formula 1 progress last season under the guidance of new team principal James Vowles, moving from dead last up into seventh place in the constructors' championship as they look to climb back up the grid towards the front.

While the primary focus will be getting their 2024 car into shape ahead of the new season, attention has also been cast towards the future too by adding Giusti and Matsui to their academy set up.

Williams stars for the future

Giusti is a 17-year-old Frenchman who impressed in his debut season of the Formula Regional European Championship, winning three races on his way to sixth overall. He will again compete this year with ART Grand Prix and this time is one of the favourites for the FRECA title.

After signing for the team, Giusti couldn't contain his delight, saying: “I’m so excited to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy. It really feels special to be joining such a prestigious Formula 1 team.

Alex Albon (left) and Logan Sargeant will be looking to continue Williams' fine progress

James Vowles is looking ahead to developing Williams further in 2024

"I cannot wait to start this journey and work closely with the team on my development.”

Matsui meanwhile is an even longer term bet for the future as at just 13 years old, joins the team as a 2022 Girls on Track Rising Stars finalist. She will drive in the OKJ class of karting with Kart Republic as well as compete in the 2024 Champions of the Future Academy supported by F1 Academy.

Matsui also reflected with positivity on working with the historic F1 team, saying: "It's an honour to be part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be working with such an historic team.

"I'm looking forward to building my experience in Europe and I can't wait for the season to start!"

