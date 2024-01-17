Wolff's new Mercedes F1 deal includes one key difference

Sam Cook

Wednesday 17 January 2024

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's new contract with the team does not include any performance-based clauses, meaning the Austrian will be at the helm until at least the end of 2026.

Earlier this week, Wolff signed a new deal with the team who he has taken to eight constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships since initially taking the role in 2013.

The 52-year-old owns a 33 per cent stake in the team, and has recently stated that this makes him more wary of when it may be time to move on from his position.

However, Wolff will now be with the team until at least the end of 2026, meaning he will get the chance to take Mercedes into the new era of Formula 1, with sweeping new regulation changes coming at the start of the 2026 season.

Toto Wolff has recently signed a new contract with his Mercedes team

Toto Wolff has taken his team to seven world drivers' championships as Mercedes boss, and eight constructors' titles

Toto Wolff has managed to tie both of his drivers down to new contracts

F1 contract performance clauses

Many contracts for both drivers and team principals include performance-based clauses where a team can release personnel early from their contract if they are not performing as expected. This is particularly true for long-term deals.

However, it has been revealed that Wolff's new contract doesn't include any such clauses, meaning that no particular pressure has been put on the Austrian to provide Lewis Hamilton with a championship-winning car by a particular season.

"I've never had a performance clause," Wolff revealed to The Daily Telegraph.

"You either trust each other or you don't. And we are aligned as shareholders."

