Ousted team chief set for sensational F1 return

Former Alpine F1 sporting director, Alan Permane, is reportedly set for a sensational return to the sport with the soon to be rebranded AlphaTauri team.

That is according to Motorsport.com, who report that the F1 veteran is being 'lined up for a role' at AlphaTauri after his departure from Alpine last summer.

Permane left the Enstone outfit alongside former team principal Otmar Szafnauer in what proved to be a major overhaul at Alpine.

Yet the former Benetton, Renault and Lotus man – with more than three decades of experience within F1 - could well find himself back in the paddock for 2024 if the rumours are to be believed.

Alan Permane is rumoured to be on the move to AlphaTauri in 2024

Laurent Mekies will be the new team principal following his departure from Ferrari

Mekies will work alongside Peter Bayer, AlphaTauri CEO

Permane would see himself arrive at a team that is undergoing serious changes themselves, as AlphaTauri are set to operate with a new senior partnership leading the team.

Laurent Mekies, the former Ferrari racing director, will be the new team principal, operating alongside CEO Peter Bayer.

And the team are also set for a rebrand, with AlphaTauri to be replaced with a new name, likely to be unveiled ahead of their 2024 car launch.

