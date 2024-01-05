F1 team claim unique strategy will cause 'ideal setup'

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 5 January 2024 15:57

AlphaTauri Formula 1 CEO Peter Bayer has claimed that the combination of him and new team principal, Laurent Mekies, will provide the 'ideal setup' in 2024.

Franz Tost's departure after 18 years at the team will see Bayer and Mekies combine in a two-man leadership role this season.

Following his exit from Ferrari back in July, Mekies will assume his role as team principal after he completed his period of gardening leave.

READ MORE: F1 pundit Kravitz claims Horner unable to control 'loose cannon' Marko

Although most teams operate with one clear leader, Bayer has admitted that he sees AlphaTauri's setup as something that can had them an advantage over their rivals.

AlphaTauri CEO, Peter Bayer

Bayer will be joined by new team principal, Laurent Mekies

Beyer: AlphaTauri have ideal F1 setup

“We'll be sparring partners for each other, and we’ll be challenging each other, we'll be working together, supporting each other,” he told Autosport.

“And I think that in today's complexity of F1, it's a strength actually to have a four-eyed principal with two people with different backgrounds.

“Yes, you can be Christian Horner or Franz Tost, and do this job for 20-odd years, and know everything, and have around them a very strong team of people.

Franz Tost was team principal at AlphaTauri for 18 years

“But for us, I think it's the ideal setup. Because you have sporting, technical already. Financial is something that we'll be focusing on both, because I believe you can gain a lot there by understanding those rules in the best possible way.

“And I think both of us have a very good understanding of the financial regulations, and the original intent and where we are today, and where they might go."

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 confirm official 2024 line-up despite controversial comments