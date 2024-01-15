Dakar Rally star dies after tragic crash as Horner makes 'brutal' dig at F1 - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Monday 15 January 2024 23:57

The death of Spanish rider Carles Falcon has been announced by his team, after a horror collision at the Dakar Rally.

Horner makes 'brutal' claim in dig at F1 bosses

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has described Formula 1's 2024 season as a 'brutal year', stating that the calendar is 'on the limit' of bearable.

Shock F1 team principal reveals major 2024 optimism

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has insisted that their 2024 challenger has 'untapped potential' that should give the team the chance compete further up the grid.

F1 pundit reveals damning prediction current driver made against own team

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has revealed that Esteban Ocon recently told the broadcaster that his Alpine team are likely to be 'a little bit slow' in 2024.

Hamilton electric race track plan with sporting superstar revealed

11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater has revealed that he and Lewis Hamilton are thinking about building an electric car track at the American's new surf ranch in Austin.

