Horner makes 'brutal' claim in dig at F1 bosses

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has described Formula 1's 2024 season as a 'brutal year', stating that the calendar is 'on the limit' of bearable.

The Brit oversaw his team claim their second consecutive championship double in 2023 in what was the joint-longest season in F1 history.

That record is not set to stand for long, however, with 2024's calendar featuring two more races than the previous record of 22.

The mammoth season starts in late February, and will not finish until December with four double-headers and two triple-headers in that time.

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft recently questioned the sustainability of F1's approach to adding more and more races into seasons, suggesting that the sport is 'at the limit'.

Horner worried about wellbeing

Now Horner, who has recently confirmed that he will be attending every single race of the 2024 season, has mirrored Croft's thoughts.

“It’s a brutal year,” he told RaceFans.

“I think it’s something that I’m sure will be on the agenda with Formula 1 and the FIA to talk about how can we make life more bearable for everybody involved.

“It’s a travelling circus, but it’s a global circus and we need to just make sure that we protect that and the people within it.

“Money is a big driver in any commercial sport, but it can’t come at the price of human health and wellbeing. I think we’re right on the limit.”

