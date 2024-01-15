Red Bull F1 test driver makes blunt 2024 prediction and reveals key RB20 fact

Sam Cook

Monday 15 January 2024 19:57

Red Bull test driver Jake Dennis has suggested that Max Verstappen need not worry about the challenge of Lewis Hamilton in 2024, or indeed any other competitor, due to the fact the team have 'an extremely fast race car'.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit dominated Formula 1 in 2023, claiming 21 of the 22 race victories through their drivers Sergio Perez and, for the main part, Verstappen.

Three-time world champion Verstappen broke a hatful of records on his way to the 2023 title, and will be looking for another record-breaking season in 2024.

Part of the Dutchman's supreme success stemmed from his team providing him with what's been described by team principal Christian Horner as the 'most successful car in F1 history'.

Red Bull's RB19 has been described as 'the most successful car in F1 history'

Max Verstappen has now won three consecutive world championships

Christian Horner was able to see his drivers on the top step of the podium at every race bar one in 2023

Can Red Bull back up RB19 success?

Whether or not Red Bull have created a machine capable of keeping their competitors behind them in 2024 remains to be seen, but Dennis is coming across quite bullish about the RB20.

"We've got an extremely fast race car again at the Red Bull team," the 2022-23 Formula E champion told Mirror Sport.

"I would expect us to become champions again, unless someone like Ferrari or Mercedes somehow manages to find about a second [per lap] overnight.

"I think it's going to be quite a dull season in Formula 1 with Max probably dominating.

"I'd be lying if I said we didn't switch our attention to the 2024 car quite quickly," he continued while talking about the team's 2023 success.

"We didn't do any development on the 2023 car after Singapore."

