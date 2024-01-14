Hamilton revealed on rival F1 team list as McLaren announce return signing - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has been the talk of the Formula 1 town ever since he stormed onto the grand prix scene in 2007, but some teams seem more keen to sign him than others.
McLaren announce signing from Ferrari
McLaren have confirmed a signing from long time rivals Ferrari as they get business done early.
Steiner hints costly reason behind Haas exit
Guenther Steiner has spoken out for the first time since his controversial axing as team principal of Haas.
Verstappen sent major Hamilton warning from F1 champion
Max Verstappen has been sent a direct warning ahead of the 2024 F1 season that Lewis Hamilton could once again prove a major threat.
F1 team reveal pre-season car testing pics
Aston Martin have revealed some pre-season testing pictures on social media ahead of the new season.
