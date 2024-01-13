F1 team reveal pre-season car testing pics

Tyler Rowlinson

Saturday 13 January 2024 22:57

Aston Martin have revealed some pre-season testing pictures on social media ahead of the new season.

The team recorded their best finish to date in 2023 after being rebranded from Racing Point in 2021, finishing fifth in the constructors’ championship, missing out on fourth to McLaren by 22 points.

Fernando Alonso registered 206 of Aston Martin’s 280 points scored, as well as all eight of the team’s podiums as he recorded he best finish in a championship since 2013 with Ferrari.

His team-mate Lance Stroll struggled compared to the double world champion and finished 10th the standings with a best finish of fourth in Australia.

Aston Martin had their best season to date in 2023

Fernando Alonso scored eight podiums for the team and finished fourth in the standings

The team excited fans with pictures from pre-season testing on X

Aston Martin pre-season testing pictures

And the team used the Spaniard to get fans excited for the 2024 season as the pre-season test at Bahrain edges closer.

In a post on their official X account, Aston Martin posted two pictures of Alonso in the simulator with the caption ‘Down to business’, as the two-time world champion looks to get back up to speed.

Down to business. pic.twitter.com/vtoFWbgVG3 — Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 11, 2024

And fans took to the replies to express their excitement for the upcoming season. “He looks Hyper- Focused,” wrote one user.

The team also teases some of their Spanish followers who came to admire their fellow compatriot, with one writing in Spanish: “What have you prepared for this year…” with a smirking emoji.

To which the Aston Martin X admin replied: “Cositas’, translating to ‘little things’.

