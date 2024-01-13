Hamilton on Ferrari list alongside other top names

Dan Ripley

Saturday 13 January 2024 12:57

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari has been the talk of the Formula 1 town ever since he stormed onto the grand prix scene in 2007.

That's despite his long established Mercedes links, which have powered him not just throughout the entirety of his F1 career but even in the junior categories.

Yet, those potential talks of a move to Maranello never go away, and who can be surprised? The sight of Hamilton lifting the winning trophy while wearing the scarlet colours in front of adoring Monza 'tifosi' at the Italian Grand Prix is enough to give any fan (although perhaps not Mercedes) a truly historic moment to savour in the mind.

We can pop that dream cloud for now though as the 39-year-old has at least another two years at Mercedes following his new deal agreed with the team last season.

At least on the track anyway. It's been revealed he once got placed on a $1.2million special list to own one of the Italian car company's most limited machines.

Ferrari chief Frederic Vasseur has a great personal relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is firmly locked in at Mercedes where has raced since 2013 in a highly successful spell

Hamilton in the Ferrari elite club

Alongside the likes of boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and world famous chef Gordon Ramsay, Hamilton is the proud owner of the limited edition road car 'La Ferrari' (The Ferrari).

Released in 2013, only 499 were ever made. Hamilton's version is reportedly La Ferrari Aperta, which debuted at the 2016 Paris Auto Show - in which only 210 were made.

It may be the closest we ever get to seeing him at the wheel of a Ferrari. Although there were rumoured talks of him moving to the F1 team last year, team boss Frederic Vasseur insists that their own personal talks were never about a move to the team.

For now this is the closest you will get to see Hamilton drive a Ferrari around a Formula 1 track...

