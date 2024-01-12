Ecclestone reveals 'hope' for Hamilton despite controversy

Cal Gaunt

Friday 12 January 2024 09:57 - Updated: 10:55

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone continues to root for a Lewis Hamilton resurgence.

Despite some recent public spats, Ecclestone's wish is clear: he envisions Hamilton, with his seven championships, one day reclaiming the throne from the formidable Max Verstappen.

As their rivalry intensifies, Hamilton's winless streak over the past two seasons has become a focal point for discussion, setting the stage for a potential comeback with an upgraded Mercedes in the eagerly awaited 2024 season.

Bernie Ecclestone and Lewis Hamilton have often not seen eye-to-eye in recent times

Lewis Hamilton must defeat Max Verstappen if he is to claim an eighth world title

Ecclestone: He would make history

Now 93 years old, Ecclestone not only hopes to witness Hamilton notch up more victories in his storied career but also dreams of the Briton securing that elusive eighth championship before the final lap of his illustrious career.

"I hope he makes it," Ecclestone told the German Press Agency, as per Sky Sports. "He would then make history."

Ecclestone's backing of Lewis Hamilton's quest for more titles persists despite the occasional public sparring between the two.

In a notable exchange in 2022, Hamilton took a stand against Ecclestone and other "old voices" in the F1 world, criticising their defence of Nelson Piquet's negative comments directed at him.

