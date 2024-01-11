Hamilton receives gushing note from supermodel as Newey makes Red Bull admission - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Lewis Hamilton received a touching tribute from supermodel Irina Shayk on his 39th birthday, in which she described him as her "fav".

Newey admits Red Bull F1 advantage gain from big rule change

Adrian Newey has admitted that a Formula 1 rule change that looked like it would work against Red Bull turned out to only boost their stranglehold on the sport.

Albon shares painful-looking snap from F1 pre-season training

Willams star Alex Albon has shared a rather painful-looking picture of his neck exercise routine as he gears up for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Haas F1 drivers break silence after Steiner exit

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have paid tribute to the 'never boring' Guenther Steiner after the news broke of his shock departure as Haas F1 team principal.

F1 champion admits consistency keeping one driver from greatness

The 2009 F1 world champion, Jenson Button, has stated that Oscar Piastri showed 'glimpses of greatness' during his rookie season, but needs to become more consistent in 2024.

