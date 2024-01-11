Haas F1 drivers break silence after Steiner exit

Matthew Hobkinson

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have paid tribute to the 'never boring' Guenther Steiner after the news broke of his shock departure as Haas F1 team principal.

Steiner's decade-long tenure at Haas came to a sudden end on Wednesday after the team decided to replace the charismatic 58-year-old with director of engineering Ayao Komatsu.

Despite being with the team since its inception in 2016, there will naturally be an uncertainty within the team regarding the style and direction of Komatsu's leadership as team principal as they start life without Steiner at the helm.

Although Steiner himself had to deal with controversial incidents during his time in charge – including the potentially frosty reunion of Magnussen and Hulkenberg – it appears the pair will miss their former boss as he heads for the door.

Guenther Steiner departs as Haas F1 team principal after 10 years at the team

The new Haas F1 team principal, Ayao Komatsu

Nico Hulkenberg (L) and Kevin Magnussen (R) have paid tribute to Steiner following his departure

Hulkenberg and Magnussen pay tribute to Steiner

Taking to social media, the Haas drivers led the well-wishes to Steiner as they prepare for the 2024 season without his leadership.

“Thanks, Guenther," Hulkenberg wrote. "For your trust, friendship and the opportunity to go racing in F1 again!

"You're definitely a character…all the best!”

Magnussen also had plenty of praise for Steiner, adding: “Thanks, Guenther. Thanks for taking me on the journey in 2017 and thanks for bringing me on board again in 2022.

"It has been both fun and tremendously challenging – but never boring. So long and all the best.”

