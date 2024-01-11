Supermodel pays special tribute to 'fav' Hamilton

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 11 January 2024 19:57

Lewis Hamilton received a touching tribute from supermodel Irina Shayk on his 39th birthday, in which she described him as her "fav".

Shayk is the former girlfriend of footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo and is currently rumoured to be dating NFL great Tom Brady - and while she's not believed to have dated Hamilton, the pair do appear to be extremely close friends.

Shayk posted two Instagram stories paying tribute to Hamilton on January 7, though these are no longer available to view due to Instagram's 24-hour expiry date on stories.

Hamilton feels the love

"Happiest bday to my fav Capricorn @lewishamilton. It goes wayyy back! You make everyone around you feel so special including me," she wrote in the first sweet post alongside a picture of the pair.

She then followed up with another picture in which she referred to Hamilton as the 'GOAT', seemingly a nod towards the debate surrounding who really is the greatest F1 driver of all time.

Shayk wasn't the only one to show Hamilton some love on his birthday, with both Mercedes and McLaren also getting in on the celebrations.

He's a 7x World Champion. A game changer and a change maker. He's royalty. Happy Birthday, Sir @LewisHamilton 🎂🥳I pic.twitter.com/Bdw0STWJQj — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 7, 2024

Mercedes wrote: "He's a 7x World Champion. A game changer and a change maker. He's royalty. Happy Birthday, Sir@LewisHamilton."

Happy birthday to seven-time F1 champion @LewisHamilton. 🏆 Thank you for all the memories.



Have a great day, Sir Lewis. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/8C8r95kkO7 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 7, 2024

“Happy birthday to seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton," McLaren wrote on X.

“Thank you for all the memories. Have a great day, Sir Lewis.”

