Shock F1 veteran announced as new team boss as Red Bull car launch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 10 January 2024 23:57

Haas F1 Team have bid farewell to long-term leader Guenther Steiner and welcomed an F1 veteran as their new team principal.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner confirms Red Bull launch for 'fantastic' new car

Christian Horner has confirmed the launch of Red Bull's highly anticipated new car and is relishing its potential.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes starlet 'could' replace Hamilton in 2025

Amid his impressive start in the single-seater realm, Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is poised for a potential F1 debut as early as the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star reveals new-look team's weakness ahead of 2024 season

Valtteri Bottas has admitted that Alfa Romeo – now known as Stake F1 Team – need to improve their reaction time when it comes to bringing upgrades to the track.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief Wolff 'delighted' as Mercedes officially announce new partner

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has admitted his delight after the F1 team announced a new strategic collaboration with leading global automotive technology company, Luminar.

➡️ READ MORE