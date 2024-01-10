Horner confirms Red Bull launch for 'fantastic' new car

Dan Ripley

Christian Horner has confirmed the launch of Red Bull's highly anticipated new car and is relishing its potential.

The RB17 will be Red Bull's first ever hypercar and has been designed by technical guru Adrian Newey, and will be unveiled before the end of 2024.

The 1250BHP vehicle powered by a V8 engine will be delivered in 2025 and has been created to be used for track-days at race circuits.

However, Horner has also claimed that the closed-roof aspect of the vehicle could be converted to meet road traffic regulations.

Only 50 units will be built at a rate of 15 per year, and already most of them have been sold.

Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have been working on the Red Bull R17

Although not an F1 car like the RB19 (above) Horner claims the RB17 will compliment the F1 team's work

Horner buzzing over Red Bull launch

Horner described the car as "Newey unleashed", and told Autocar about the latest project at Red Bull advanced technologies:

He said: “Adrian wanted to do a car [for us] back in 2014, and at that point in time, we found a route through that by doing all the design work for the Valkyrie in partnership with Aston Martin.

“Valkyrie is a stunning vehicle and I’m sure it will be a great success, but you’re always learning, whether in Formula 1 or on the advanced technologies side.

“[RBAT] has now existed for close to eight years and there’s an awful lot of knowledge that has been built up in that time. With the budget cap era [in F1], if you want to retain resources there have to be projects that can justify their existence. This is a perfect project utilising the skill sets that we have, so it will complement our Formula 1 activities rather than distract from them.”

The RB17 is the given name for the car after it was skipped by the F1 team following regulation changes during Covid.

Following the runaway success of the RB19 last season to win 19 of the 22 races, there is now much anticipation of the 2024 challenger expected to be named the RB20.

