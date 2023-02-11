'Nicest guy' Vettel praised after post-F1 appearance

Ben Rudd

F1 esports champion Lucas Blakeley has recounted the "privilege" of racing against Sebastian Vettel at the Race of Champions.

The British driver was given the opportunity to race at the annual event in Sweden having won the e-ROC event last month.

Blakeley finished his race with Sebastian Vettel just six-tenths, despite crashing into a barrier just moments into the race.

“Getting to be in the same camera frame as Sebastian Vettel, getting to race head-to-head with him, again, is a massive privilege," said Blakeley.

“It’s my judgment that cost me.”

A duel against a Formula 1 legend

In another duel during the ROC Nations Cup, Blakeley was paired with two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen in rallycross cars.

A shock result was delivered with Blakeley bettering the Finn, a result "completely beyond [my] wildest dreams.”

“Jarno [Opmeer, Team eROC team-mate] and I were just buzzing, we couldn’t quite believe it. It was such an immense feeling.”

