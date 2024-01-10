Ambitious F1 team sign HOTSHOT young driver

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 10 January 2024 09:12

Sauber have confirmed that Carrie Schreiner will be racing in the team's colours during the upcoming F1 Academy season.

The 25-year-old has been confirmed by the team, who will be competing in F1 for the next two years as Stake F1 before their transition into Audi.

It will be the German star's second season in the competition having featured in its inaugural 2023 campaign, taking victory in Race 2 at Zandvoort.

Schreiner said: “I am proud to represent this team and the Sauber Academy in F1 Academy this year. After an exciting first season, I'm looking forward to getting back to work. Sauber has an impressive motorsport history and I want to play my part in continuing its success story in F1 Academy.

"My goal for this season is only one: to win, and to do so flying the flag for the team, while generating more awareness for women in motorsport. F1 Academy is a great platform to realise my ambitions, and I am highly motivated to achieve new milestones with our team and Campos Racing.”

Carrie Schreiner will be racing in Sauber colours when she competes in the F1 Academy

Carrie Schreiner already has experience racing in the F1 Academy series

Carrie Schreiner has spent the winter break in Mallorca - picture via Instagram @carrieschreiner

Schreiner will race for Campos

Schreiner will feature in one of Campos Racing's entries, while representing the Sauber team colours.

Team principal Adrian Campos added: “We are delighted to welcome Carrie to the team, and to begin a new collaboration with Sauber. Both our outfits boast vast experience in nurturing and raising the champions of tomorrow, and we cannot wait to get started.

"Carrie showed great promise in her previous racing experiences, and we are ready to support her as we go for gold in the 2024 F1 Academy season.”

